Ivan Reitman, director of ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Stripes’ & more, RIP

Ivan Reitman, the director of classic comedies such as Ghostbusters, Stripes, Meatballs, Kindergarten Cop and more, has died at age 75. The Associated Press confirmed the news with Reitman's family, who said he died in his sleep, but no cause of death was given.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” his children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Born in Czechoslovakia but raised in Canada, Reitman worked as a producer at Toronto's CITY-TV where he met Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, and other soon-to-be comedy legends. He produced slobs-vs-snobs classic Animal House and made his directorial debut with summer camp comedy Meatballs, and then worked again with its star, Bill Murray, on smash hit Stripes. Murray and Reitman teamed again, along with Aykroyd, Moranis and Harold Ramis, on Ghostbusters, which was 1984's biggest film at the box office. His filmography also includes Kindergarten Cop, Twins, and more.

Rest in peace, Ivan. Thanks for the laughs. Read tributes from Ghostbusters' star Ernie Hudson, Judd Apatow, Marc Maron and more, below.