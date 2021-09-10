J Balvin announces 2022 arena tour (Barclays, Prudential & more)

J Balvin's new album Jose is out today (read about it in Notable Releases), and he just announced a 2022 North American arena tour in support of it, including shows in Los Angeles, Austin, Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, NYC, and more.

The NYC-area shows include Newark's Prudential Center on May 21 and Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 22. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, September 17 at noon local time. All dates are listed below.

Before the 2022 tour, Balvin has a few festival dates this year, including NYC's Governors Ball. Balvin co-headlines the Saturday (9/25) with A$AP Rocky, and Saturday and 3-day passes are sold out, but we're giving away a pair of 3-day passes. You can also still get Friday and Sunday tickets (or resale tickets for Saturday and 3-day).

J Balvin -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

2021:

9/11 - 9/17 - Las Vegas, NV @ NEÓN

9/25 - Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

10/1 - Miami, FL @ Uforia Mix Live

10/31 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

2022:

1/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ CALIBASH

4/19 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

4/20 - Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

4/22 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

4/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

4/24 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

4/26 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

4/27 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

4/30 - San Jose, CA @ Sap Center

5/1 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

5/4 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

5/5 - Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

5/6 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5/7 - Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

5/8 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

5/11 - Fort Meyers, FL @ Hertz Arena

5/13 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

5/14 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

5/15 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

5/18 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

5/20 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

5/21 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

5/22 - New York, NY @ Barclays Center

5/25 - Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

5/26 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

5/27 - Montreal, CA @ Centre Bell

5/28 - Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena

6/4 - San Juan, PR @ Choliseo