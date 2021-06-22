J Cole announces 2021 arena tour with 21 Savage and Morray

Not only is J. Cole headlining Rolling Loud in NYC and California, he also just announced a massive headlining tour in support of his new album The Off-Season. The shows will be opened by 21 Savage and Morray, who both appear on the song "m y . l i f e" on Cole's new album.

The tour kicks off in Miami, hits Brooklyn's Barclays Center on October 2, and wraps up at LA's Forum on 10/21. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (6/25) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below, alongside a stream of The Off-Season. Cole will also bring his Dreamville festival back in 2022.

Morray, a singer-rapper from North Carolina, released his debut mixtape Street Sermons this year and if you haven't heard that, you can and should stream that below too.

One of The Off-Season's other big guests, Lil Baby, also just announced an arena tour with Lil Durk.

J Cole -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Fri Sept. 24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena*^

Sat Sept. 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*^

Mon Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Tue Sept. 28 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*^

Wed Sept. 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*^

Fri Oct. 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*^

Sat Oct. 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*^

Mon Oct. 04 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena*^

Tue Oct. 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

Thu Oct. 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center*^

Sun Oct. 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*^

Mon Oct. 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena*^

Thu Oct. 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*^

Sat Oct. 16 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

Sun Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*^

Wed Oct. 20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*^

Thu Oct. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*^

Fri Oct. 29 - Queens, NY - Rolling Loud (Citi Field)

Sat Dec. 11 - San Bernardino, CA - Rolling Loud (NOS Events Center)

April 2022 - North Carolina - Dreamville Fest

* with 21 Savage

^ with Morray

--

