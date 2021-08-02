J. Cole made a surprise appearance with Ari Lennox at Celebrate Brooklyn’s opening night (watch)

The 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival season began on Saturday (7/31) with a headlining set from Ari Lennox and opening sets from local acts KAMAUU and Nesta. Ari had a big surprise in store during her set, when she brought out her Dreamville label boss J. Cole to perform their collaboration "Shea Butter Baby," the title track of Ari's 2019 album of the same name. Watch video of that, as well as a few other songs from Ari's set, and check out her full setlist below.

J. Cole has a couple other NYC appearances planned: his tour with 21 Savage and Morray hits Barclays Center on October 2 (tickets) and he's headlining day two (10/29) of Rolling Loud NYC at Citi Field (tickets).

Ari Lennox @ Prospect Park - 7/31/21 Setlist (via)

Whipped Cream

Broke

New Apartment

Facetime

Chicago Boy

I Been

Up Late

On It

Speak to Me

(Unknown)

Backseat

Shea Butter Baby (with J. Cole)

BMO (with interpolation of Usher's "Nice & Slow")