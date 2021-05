J Cole will follow 2018's KOD with his sixth album, The Off-Season, next week (May 14 via Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope). Details on the album like tracklist and guests are TBA, but today he released the album's lead single, "i n t e r l u d e." It finds Cole delivering one long stream-of-consciousness verse over warped, vintage soul samples, ending with a tribute to Pimp C and Nipsey Hussle. Listen below.

