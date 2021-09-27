J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival returning in 2022

J. Cole is bringing his Dreamville Festival back for its second year in 2022. The Raleigh, NC festival is scheduled to happen at Dorothea Dix Park on April 2-3, 2022, and tickets go on sale Friday 10/1 at 10 AM. There's also an early-bird pre-sale starting Tuesday 9/28 at 10 AM for those who sign up for the festival newsletter.

Originally scheduled for 2018 but cancelled because of Hurricane Florence, the inaugural edition of Dreamville Festival happened in 2019 with SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, Davido, Rapsody, Saba, Bas, J.I.D, Cozz, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, and more. A 2020 edition was also cancelled due to COVID.

Meanwhile, J. Cole made a surprise appearance with Ari Lennox at Celebrate Brooklyn's opening night in August, and he just kicked off a tour supporting his most recent album The Off-Season. Hear his most recent single, "Heaven's EP," below.