J Dilla tribute Donuts Are Forever returns to Brooklyn in February

Annual NYC J Dilla tribute show Donuts Are Forever has announced its live return for February 19 at Market Hotel, marking the show's first in-person edition since COVID. (The 2021 and 2022 shows were held virtually.) Tickets for Donuts Are Forever are available now.

In more J Dilla news, Logic said last week that he recorded and then decided to scrap an album of him rapping over unreleased Dilla beats. He explained the decision on a livestream session on Youtube, saying, "I recorded this whole J Dilla album with all unreleased beats and shit and I was like, ‘I’m OK.’ I’d rather see Boldy [James] do it, he’s gonna fuckin’ kill it. The fact that I could even rap on it was really good. And who knows, maybe it’ll see the light of day one day. We’ll see." Fake Shore Drive's Andrew Barber revealed last fall that Boldy James has a full project with unheard Dilla production titled Drug Dilla, and "more work with Alchemist even sooner."

