J Dilla ‘Welcome 2 Detroit’ 20th anniversary box set announced

The late, great J Dilla's 2001 debut solo album (and first project to officially use the name J Dilla) Welcome 2 Detroit is getting a massive 20th anniversary box set on February 5 via BBE Music (pre-order). Via press release:

BBE is announcing a special 20th Anniversary edition of one of the most important records in the label’s history: J Dilla’s Welcome 2 Detroit, presented in a deluxe 7” vinyl box set boasting instrumentals, two brand new interpretations by Azymuth and Muro, a stash of previously unreleased alternative mixes and studio outtakes pressed over 12 discs, plus a book revealing the album’s hidden story, told by those who were there. First issued by BBE Music on Monday 26th of February 2001, Welcome 2 Detroit was James Dewitt Yancey aka Jay Dee’s first solo outing and the debut appearance of his new ‘J Dilla’ moniker (bestowed on him by none other than Busta Rhymes). The album also inaugurated the producer-led Beat Generation album series, which would later spawn classic LPs by DJ Jazzy Jeff, Pete Rock, DJ Spinna, Marley Marl and even will.i.am, all of whom had been inspired to reach for new creative heights by hearing Dilla’s magnum opus. [...] To mark the 20th Anniversary of this momentous record, BBE Music is issuing a specially remastered edition of Welcome 2 Detroit, featuring a stunning new remix of ‘Think Twice’ by Japanese DJ/producer Muro and a stellar cover version of ‘Rico Suave Bossa Nova’ by legendary Brazilian jazz-funk juggernauts Azymuth, plus a stash of newly discovered alternate versions and work-in-progress recordings from the album sessions, lovingly reproduced from priceless cassette tapes recorded by J Dilla himself. An accompanying book by British writer and filmmaker John Vanderpuije offers an oral history of the album’s making, as told by Amp Fiddler, Ma Dukes and all of the album’s key musical contributors. The deluxe 7” vinyl box set and digital album will be released on February 5th 2021 during the annual #DillaMonth celebration, as close to the great man’s birthday as possible and will be available to pre-order from the BBE website and Bandcamp from November 3rd 2020.

Tracklist and stream of "Think Twice" below...

Tracklist

1. Welcome 2 Detroit

2. Y'all Ain't Ready

3. Think Twice

4. The Clapper

5. Come Get It

6. Pause

7. B.B.E. - Big Booty Express

8. Beej-n-Dem Pt. 2

9. Brazilian Groove (EWF)

10. It's Like That

11. Give It Up

12. Rico Suave Bossa Nova

13. Feat. Phat Kat

14. Shake It Down

15. African Rhythms

16. One

17. Welcome 2 Detroit (Instrumental)

18. Y’all Ain’t Ready (Instrumental)

19. Think Twice (Instrumental)

20. The Clapper (Instrumental)

21. Come Get It (Instrumental)

22. Pause (Instrumental)

23. B.B.E. - Big Booty Express (Instrumental)

24. Beej-N-Dem Pt. 2 (Instrumental)

25. Brazilian Groove EWF (Instrumental)

26. It's Like That (Instrumental)

27. Give It Up (Instrumental)

28. Feat. Phat Kat (Instrumental)

29. Shake It Down (Instrumental)

30. African Rhythms (Instrumental)

31. One (Instrumental)

32. Think Twice (DJ Muro's Kg Mix)

33. Think Twice (DJ Muro's KG Mix Instrumental)

34. Rico Suave Bossa Nova

35. Beej-n-Dem (OG)

36. Brazilian Groove EWF (No Drums, No Vocal)

37. It's Like That (Alternate Version)

38. Give It Up (Acapella)

39. African Rhythms (No Drums)

40. Think Twice (Alternate Take)

41. It's Like That (Original Beat)

42. Y'all Ain't Ready (Cassette Demo)

43. Think Twice (Cassette Demo)

44. Come Get It (Cassette Demo)

45. Come Get It (Alt Beat)

46. Beej-n-Dem Pt. 2 (Alt Beat)

