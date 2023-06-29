J Hus announces new album ‘Beautiful and Brutal Yard’ ft. Drake, Jorja Smith, Popcaan & more

UK rapper and Afroswing pioneer J Hus has announced that he'll follow 2020's excellent Big Conspiracy with a new album, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, on July 14 via Black Butter (pre-order). According to a press release, the album title is "named after the patois influenced slang term for home [and is] a reference to the two sides of Hus and his heart," and it also intentionally is an acronym for "BABY." The album includes the two great singles he recently put out, "It's Crazy" and "Who Told You" (ft. Drake), and other guests on the album are Jorja Smith, Popcaan, Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Villz, CB, and Boss Belly.

Listen to both singles and check out the 19-song tracklist and artwork below. J Hus also announced new UK/Europe dates and those are listed below as well.

J Hus Baby loading...

Tracklist

Intro (THE GOAT)

Massacre

Who Told You ft. Drake

Militerian ft. Naira Marley

Palm Tree

Nice Body ft. Jorja Smith

Masculine ft. Burna Boy

Come Look

Cream ft. CB

Comeback ft. Villz

Alien Girl

Fresh Water/Safa Kara

My Baby

Problem Fixer

Killy ft. Popcaan

It's Crazy

Bim Bim

Come Gully Bun (Gambian President) ft. Boss Belly

Playing Chess

J Hus -- 2023 Tour Dates

October 28th – Dublin, IE - 3Arena

October 30th – Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

November 1st – Manchester, UK - AO Arena

November 2nd – Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

November 5th – London, UK - The O2

November 6th – London, UK - The O2