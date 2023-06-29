J Hus announces new album ‘Beautiful and Brutal Yard’ ft. Drake, Jorja Smith, Popcaan & more
UK rapper and Afroswing pioneer J Hus has announced that he'll follow 2020's excellent Big Conspiracy with a new album, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, on July 14 via Black Butter (pre-order). According to a press release, the album title is "named after the patois influenced slang term for home [and is] a reference to the two sides of Hus and his heart," and it also intentionally is an acronym for "BABY." The album includes the two great singles he recently put out, "It's Crazy" and "Who Told You" (ft. Drake), and other guests on the album are Jorja Smith, Popcaan, Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Villz, CB, and Boss Belly.
Listen to both singles and check out the 19-song tracklist and artwork below. J Hus also announced new UK/Europe dates and those are listed below as well.
Tracklist
Intro (THE GOAT)
Massacre
Who Told You ft. Drake
Militerian ft. Naira Marley
Palm Tree
Nice Body ft. Jorja Smith
Masculine ft. Burna Boy
Come Look
Cream ft. CB
Comeback ft. Villz
Alien Girl
Fresh Water/Safa Kara
My Baby
Problem Fixer
Killy ft. Popcaan
It's Crazy
Bim Bim
Come Gully Bun (Gambian President) ft. Boss Belly
Playing Chess
J Hus -- 2023 Tour Dates
October 28th – Dublin, IE - 3Arena
October 30th – Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
November 1st – Manchester, UK - AO Arena
November 2nd – Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
November 5th – London, UK - The O2
November 6th – London, UK - The O2