J Mascis pays tribute to Italy in new video

Italy is on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, and guitar god and Dinosaur Jr. frontman J Mascis has shared a tribute to the country on Facebook. "In solidarity to Bella Italia and all the docs, nurses and healthcare workers," he writes. "Singing & Playing music at 6 pm. This is an old chant for world peace and happiness.....Om Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu....." Watch it below.

Dinosaur Jr. headed into the studio to work on a new album in late 2019, and the second edition of their Camp Fuzz is scheduled to happen in July.