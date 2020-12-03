J. Mascis, Thurston Moore, Bonnie Raitt & more auctioning instruments for tour industry COVID relief

Thurston Moore, J. Mascis, Kurt Vile, Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, John Mellencamp, The War on Drugs, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Martin, Leon Bridges, Graham Nash, Pat Metheny, Joe Satriani, Weezer, George Benson, Nick Lowe, Fall Out Boy, and more have donated guitars and other stringed instruments to an online auction that will benefit the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), a nonprofit organization composed of 1,000+ independent talent agencies, management firms, touring entities, and more fighting for pandemic relief for the touring industry.

"These good people are an essential part of our local and international community," said Joe Satriani in a statement. "Without them, the live music scene will collapse. The current pandemic is mercilessly putting our collective health and livelihoods in great jeopardy. NITO can make our voices heard in Congress and Washington. Please join me in lending your support."

NITO's Guitar and Stringed Instrument Auction launches today (12/3), and continues through Sunday, December 13. You can check out the full list of artists who've donated instruments below, and check out the items up for bid at the auction site.

NITO's Guitar and Stringed Instrument Auction

George Benson

Leon Bridges

David Bromberg

Mike Doughty

Fall Out Boy

Steve Forbert

Tom Higgenson / Plain White T's

Jack Johnson

Will Kimbrough

Mark Knopfler

Sonny Landreth

Tommy Lee

Nick Lowe

Steve Martin

J Mascis

John Mellencamp

Pat Metheny

Jim Miller

Thurston Moore

Graham Nash

Tim O'Brien

OK Go

John Petrucci

Bonnie Raitt

Nathaniel Rateliff

Bill Reynolds

Joe Satriani

Chris Smither

Los Straitjackets

Lars Ulrich

Steve Vai

Kurt Vile

The War On Drugs

Weezer