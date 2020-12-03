J. Mascis, Thurston Moore, Bonnie Raitt & more auctioning instruments for tour industry COVID relief
Thurston Moore, J. Mascis, Kurt Vile, Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, John Mellencamp, The War on Drugs, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Martin, Leon Bridges, Graham Nash, Pat Metheny, Joe Satriani, Weezer, George Benson, Nick Lowe, Fall Out Boy, and more have donated guitars and other stringed instruments to an online auction that will benefit the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), a nonprofit organization composed of 1,000+ independent talent agencies, management firms, touring entities, and more fighting for pandemic relief for the touring industry.
"These good people are an essential part of our local and international community," said Joe Satriani in a statement. "Without them, the live music scene will collapse. The current pandemic is mercilessly putting our collective health and livelihoods in great jeopardy. NITO can make our voices heard in Congress and Washington. Please join me in lending your support."
NITO's Guitar and Stringed Instrument Auction launches today (12/3), and continues through Sunday, December 13. You can check out the full list of artists who've donated instruments below, and check out the items up for bid at the auction site.
NITO's Guitar and Stringed Instrument Auction
George Benson
Leon Bridges
David Bromberg
Mike Doughty
Fall Out Boy
Steve Forbert
Tom Higgenson / Plain White T's
Jack Johnson
Will Kimbrough
Mark Knopfler
Sonny Landreth
Tommy Lee
Nick Lowe
Steve Martin
J Mascis
John Mellencamp
Pat Metheny
Jim Miller
Thurston Moore
Graham Nash
Tim O'Brien
OK Go
John Petrucci
Bonnie Raitt
Nathaniel Rateliff
Bill Reynolds
Joe Satriani
Chris Smither
Los Straitjackets
Lars Ulrich
Steve Vai
Kurt Vile
The War On Drugs
Weezer