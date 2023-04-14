J. Navarro & the Traitors (Suicide Machines) announce new LP, share “One Hand”

The Suicide Machines vocalist J. Navarro and his band The Traitors have announced a new album, All of Us Or None, due May 19 via Bad Time Records (pre-order). Compared to The Suicide Machines' ska-infused punk and hardcore, lead single "One Hand" is more of a punky reggae party--a bright, mid-tempo, groovy song topped off with street punk grit. It's an instantly-satisfying first taste and you can check it out below.

We recently caught the Traitors at the Bad Time Records SXSW showcase, and they were great. They've got more shows coming up, including other stops of the Bad Time Records Tour, as well as a few West Coast shows with Omnigone (whose new album has a song featuring J). All dates are listed below.

The Suicide Machines also have upcoming NYC and Boston shows.

J. Navarro & the Traitors -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 20th — Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag (‘ALL OF US OR NONE’ Record Release)

June 9th — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Lounge

June 10th — Seattle, WA @ Funhouse

June 12th — Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room - Harlow’s*

June 13th — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill*

June 14th — Anaheim, CA @ The Parish Room - House of Blues*

June 15th — North Hollywood, CA @ Knitting Factory*

June 16th — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

June 17th — Tijuana, MX @ Moustache Bar

July 3rd — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall^

July 5th — Cleveland, OH @ The Cambridge Room - House of Blues^

July 7th — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge^

July 8th — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line^

Sep 16th — Fort Monroe, VA @ Supernova Ska Festival^

* = w/ Omnigone

^ = w/ We Are The Union, Kill Lincoln, Catbite