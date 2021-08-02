J.R.C.G. ( Justin of Dreamdecay) preps debut LP on Castle Face – stream “Holy Hope”

Justin R. Cruz Gallego of Seattle's Dreamdecay) will release a solo album, Ajo Sunshine, under the name J.R.C.G. on November 8 via Castle Face. Like he does with his band, J.R.C.G. explores shoegazey sonics and krautrock rhythms for a sound that's wide open, heavy and rides a serious groove. You can get a taste via first single "Holy Hope," a drone-and-zone jam that hits hard while flying close to the sun. There's a lot going on here, and fans of Dan Snaith's early psych-leaning Caribou records will probably dig as well. The song premieres in this post and you can listen below.

Folks in Los Angeles can catch Justin live at Zebulon on November 6. His band features all of Dreamdecay and is billed as J.R.C.G. (Dreamdecay Music Group). Tickets are on sale and more tour dates will be announced soon.

Tracklist:

1. I.L.W.T.W.

2. Rainbow

3. Holy Hope

4. V

5. De La Frontera

6. Brother Was A Bullrider

7. Ajo Sunshine

8. Lowrider

9. Bopp

10. Olga

11. Brown Boy

12. Love Is A Drum