Ja Rule headlining “Hennypalooza” in Coney Island this weekend

Ja Rule, whose last association with a festival on a beach didn't go so well, will headline the latest edition of Hennypalooza in NYC this Saturday (9/9) at Coney Island Art Walls. The one-day, 21+ event -- sponsored by Hennessy -- also features DJ Clark Kent, Austin Millz, Left Coast, Genius in HD and Yo Showtime and "complimentary Henny cocktails while supplies last." Tickets are on sale.

There are also upcoming Hennypaloozas in Chicago (10/7), Washington, DC (10/21), Atlanta (11/4), Los Angeles (11/18). More info here.