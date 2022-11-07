Jack Antonoff bemoans “art bros” on new version of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” ft. Bleachers

Taylor Swift's Midnights single "Anti-Hero" has already gotten the mashup treatment from Girl Talk, and now Taylor has shared a new version of it featuring a verse from the album's producer, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers. He makes a few lyrical changes, swapping out Taylor's much discussed "sexy baby" line with the words, "sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately."

"Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people," Taylor writes.

"Anti-Hero" ft. Bleachers is available exclusively on Taylor's webstore until 11:59 PM ET on Monday (11/7).

Taylor recently announced a big 2023 tour with Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, HAIM, MUNA, girl in red, beabadoobee, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.