Jack Harlow adds Barclays Center show to tour with City Girls

As mentioned, Jack Harlow is supporting his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You on tour with openers City Girls this year, and fresh off his DJ Drama-assisted set at NYC's Governors Ball, he has just added a big NYC show to that tour. Harlow will play October 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/17) at 10 am with presales starting beforehand.

Jack also added a new Cincinnati show. All tour dates are listed, with the recently released video for the Drake collab "Churchill Downs," below.

Jack Harlow -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/5 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Center *

9/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

9/8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

9/10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

9/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

9/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre *

9/17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

9/20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum *

9/23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

9/25- Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *

9/28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center *

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena *

10/2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

10/5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

10/7- Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center *

10/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem *

10/14 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

10/1 5 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center *

10/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

* - w/ City Girls