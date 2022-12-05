Jack White announces intimate Chicago show at Empty Bottle

Jack White announces intimate Chicago show at Empty Bottle

photo by P Squared

Jack White will be in Chicago this week to play Q101's Twisted Xmas show with Wet Leg and Starcrawler at Aragon Ballroom on Thursday (12/8), and while he's in town, he's announced a much more intimate club show the day before, at the 400-capacity Empty Bottle on Wednesday (12/7). Tickets go on sale Tuesday (12/6) at 12 PM CT, with a presale for Third Man Records Vault members starting 9 AM CT.

Jack, who recently quit Twitter and criticized new owner Elon Musk, released two albums this year, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. He has just a couple of shows scheduled for 2023 so far; see all dates below.

JACK WHITE: 2022-2023 TOUR
Wed, DEC 7 Empty Bottle Chicago, IL
Thu, DEC 8 Q101 Twisted Xmas Chicago, IL
Sat, JAN 14 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Inglewood, CA
FEB 24 - 25 Palm Tree Festival 2023 Aspen, CO

Filed Under: Jack White, STARCRAWLER, wet leg
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan