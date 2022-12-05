Jack White announces intimate Chicago show at Empty Bottle

Jack White will be in Chicago this week to play Q101's Twisted Xmas show with Wet Leg and Starcrawler at Aragon Ballroom on Thursday (12/8), and while he's in town, he's announced a much more intimate club show the day before, at the 400-capacity Empty Bottle on Wednesday (12/7). Tickets go on sale Tuesday (12/6) at 12 PM CT, with a presale for Third Man Records Vault members starting 9 AM CT.

Jack, who recently quit Twitter and criticized new owner Elon Musk, released two albums this year, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. He has just a couple of shows scheduled for 2023 so far; see all dates below.

JACK WHITE: 2022-2023 TOUR

Wed, DEC 7 Empty Bottle Chicago, IL

Thu, DEC 8 Q101 Twisted Xmas Chicago, IL

Sat, JAN 14 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Inglewood, CA

FEB 24 - 25 Palm Tree Festival 2023 Aspen, CO