Jack White announces tour openers: The Kills, Afghan Whigs, Chicano Batman, Geese, more

Jack White's "Supply Chain Issues Tour" starts in Detroit on April 8 and he's just announced openers for all dates. There are a lot of different opening acts along the way, with most only joining for two or three shows.

As mentioned, those included Nashville's Be Your Own Pet, who are reuniting just for these shows, which will be their first in 14 years. Elsewhere on the tour it's The Kills, The Afghan Whigs, Chicano Batman, Starcrawler, July Talk, Geese, Ezra Furman, Cautious Clay, Olivia Jean, JD McPherson and more. In the UK, Chubby & The Gang, Yard Act, Mdou Moctar and more will open.

The Brooklyn show at Barclays Center on April 21 is still TBA in the opener department. Stay tuned. All dates are listed below.

Jack White has two albums out this year: Fear of the Dawn is out April 8 (preorder on vinyl) and Entering Heaven Alive is out July 22 via Third Man.

The Kills just announced headline shows in NYC and L.A.

Yard Act are playing a BrooklynVegan SXSW day party this week.

JACK WHITE - THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022

April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT) †^

April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT) †^

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena ^

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena §

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center §

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center §

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell #

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena **

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem **

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ††

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^^

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle ^^

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle §§

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle ##

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ##

May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater §§

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ***

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center ***

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center †††

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum †††

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre †††

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan †††

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater ^^^

June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater §§§

June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center ^^^

June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ###

June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ****

June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum ****

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ****

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre ††††

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center ††††

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo @

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo +

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium @

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live +

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee <

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall <

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant @@

July 08 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival*

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall ++

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National << July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ††

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark ††

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ####

* Festival Performance

w/SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)

† Sugar Tradition (April 8-9)

^ Olivia Jean (April 8-10)

§ Geese (April 12-14)

# July Talk (April 16, August 19)

** Men I Trust (April 17, 19)

†† TBA (April 21, August 13, 21)

^^ Starcrawler (April 23, 26)

§§ JD McPherson (April 27, May 1)

## Be Your Own Pet (April 28, 30)

*** Briston Maroney (May 23-24)

††† Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29)

^^^ Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3)

§§§ The Afghan Whigs (June 1)

### The Kills (June 4)

**** The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)

†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-11)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 16-17)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

w/SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)

@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16) >> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)