Jack White announces two new albums, shares “Taking Me Back” video

Jack White is releasing two new albums in 2022: Fear of the Dawn is out April 8 via Third Man, and Entering Heaven Alive follows on July 22. You can check out the cover art and tracklist for each below.

Not much in the way of details has been shared about either album, but Fear of the Dawn includes "Hi-De-Ho" that features Q-Tip, who is perhaps returning the favor of Jack playing on A Tribe Called Quest's We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service. recent single "Taking Me Back" is the opening track on Fear of the Dawn. Jack's just shared the video for that, which he directed. Watch below.

You can pick up the new 20th anniversary edition of The White Stripes' White Blood Cells on vinyl in the BV shop.

Fear of the Dawn Tracklist:

1. TAKING ME BACK

2. FEAR OF THE DAWN

3. THE WHITE RAVEN

4. HI-DE-HO (W/ Q-TIP)

5. EOSOPHOBIA

6. INTO THE TWILIGHT

7. DUSK

8. WHAT’S THE TRICK?

9. THAT WAS THEN (THIS IS NOW)

10. EOSOPHOBIA (REPRISE)

11. MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT

12. SHEDDING MY VELVET

Entering Heaven Alive tracklist:

1. A TIP FROM YOU TO ME

2. ALL ALONG THE WAY

3. HELP ME ALONG

4. LOVE IS SELFISH

5. I’VE GOT YOU SURROUNDED (WITH MY LOVE)

6. QUEEN OF THE BEES

7. A TREE ON FIRE FROM WITHIN

8. IF I DIE TOMORROW

9. PLEASE GOD, DON’T TELL ANYONE

10. A MADMAN FROM MANHATTAN

11. TAKING ME BACK (GENTLY)