Jack White bobblehead being given away at minor league baseball game in Tulsa

A bobblehead figure of Jack White will be given away to the first 1,000 attendees of one of the games that Tulsa's minor league baseball team the Drillers are playing against the Arkansas Travelers. The team announced a series of promotions for their six-game homestand in ONEOK Field, including the bobblehead giveaway on Thursday, July 1. The bobblehead was originally supposed to make its debut at a Woody Guthrie Center Night on April 23, 2020 that didn't happen because of COVID, and Woody Guthrie Cnter Executive Director Deana McCloud told Tulsa World that White helped design the bobblehead. "He’s got a Warstic bat over one shoulder; he’s got a Fender Stratocaster in the other hand. He was very specific about the color of the guitar and the color of the bat."

There was also talk of White making an appearance at the 2020 game, and "picking up a sandlot game" while he was in town; no word yet on if that will happen this year, too. Stay tuned.

"The head is very bobbly, even at times, wobbly," White said. "It has a very nice bounce to it while keeping a level of stability that is rare with bobbleheads of lesser quality. I’m sure this is a testament to the standards of excellence of the hard hitting Tulsa Drillers & the honorable Woody Guthrie Center. This is an honor as well as a responsibility. Thank you."

Here's another look at the bobblehead:

Jack White played the first show at ONEOK Field in 2018, and he's talked about his love of Tulsa in the past, telling Tulsa World, "I love Tulsa, man. I do have a home (in Tulsa). I really love it. It’s a nice place for me to just experience a part of America that I think is incredibly beautiful."