Jack White extends Supply Chain Issues tour, including dates with Cat Power

Jack White has extended his Supply Chain Issues tour, adding nearly 20 new dates, including Asheville, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Tucson, Mexico City and editions of Primavera Sound in South America. He's invited a whole bunch of different artists to play opening slots on this tour, and Cat Power will open four of the new dates. There are also shows with Ichi-Bons and The Paranoyds.

Having wrapped up spring North American dates -- including Brooklyn's Barclays Center -- a while back, Jack will be in the UK and Europe in June and July, and plays Japan's Fuji Rocks festival before heading back to the U.S. All dates are listed below.

Jack released Fear of the Dawn in April, and his second album of 2022, Entering Heaven Alive, is out July 13. Pick up Jack White and White Stripes albums on vinyl in our shop.

Jack White - 2022 Tour Dates

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo @

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo +

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium @

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live +

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee <

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall <

July 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin <<<

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant @@

July 08 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival *

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall ++

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National << July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival *

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ^^

August 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom ^^^^

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

August 20 – Flint MI – The Whiting ><

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark ††

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *

September 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit <>

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown *

September 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre ==

September 20 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center ==

September 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando ==

September 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore <>

September 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium <>

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion []

September 30 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall []

October 1 – Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival *

October 7-8 – Tecate Coordenada – Guadalajara, MX *

October 9 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MX ==

October 14 – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires – Buenos Aires, AR *

October 12 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, BR *

October 16 – Primavera Sound Santiago – Santiago, CL *

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS

@ Island Of Love (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

<<< Doctor Victor (July 5)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16) >> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

>< Zelooperz (August 20)

<>The Paranoyds (September 16, 23, 25)

== Cat Power (September 19-21, October 9)

[] Ichi-Bons (September 27, 30)

