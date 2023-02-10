Jack White playing Brooklyn Steel before SNL

Jack White will be in NYC to perform on Saturday Night Live on February 25, with Woody Harrelson hosting. While he's in town, he's announced a show a few days earlier, at Brooklyn Steel on February 22. That's quite a bit more intimate than his last NYC show, which was at Barclays Center in April.

Registration is open until Tuesday, February 14 at 10 PM ET for a chance to purchase tickets through "Fair AXS," both for Third Man Records' Vault members and the general public. For those chosen, ticket orders will be processed and fulfilled from Friday, February 17-Saturday, February 18. Find more information here.

Jack also played an intimate Chicago show in December.