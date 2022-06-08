Jack White shares “If I Die Tomorrow” off second album of 2022

Today, Jack White released "If I Die Tomorrow," the third single off his forthcoming album Entering Heaven Alive, which will be his second album of 2022, following the April release of Fear Of The Dawn.

"If I Die Tomorrow," like "Love Is Selfish," shows off Jack White's acoustic side, in contrast with the heavily-distorted sound of Fear Of The Dawn and the chugging blues of Entering Heaven Alive's second single "Queen of the Bees." It comes with a Brantley Gutierrez-directed video that's as cinematic as the lyrics. Check it out below.

Jack White -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ****

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre ††††

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center ††††

June 12 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater††††

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo @

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo +

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium @

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live +

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee <

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall <

July 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin <<<

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant @@

July 08 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival*

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall ++

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National << July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival*

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ^^

August 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom^^^^

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark ††

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond*

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown*

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival*

October 7-8 – Guadalajara, MX – Tecate Coordenada*

October 14 – Buenos Aires, AR – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires*

October 16 – Santiago, CL – Primavera Sound Santiago*

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)

**** The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)

†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-12)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)

@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

<<< Doctor Victor (July 5)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16) >> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)