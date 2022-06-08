Jack White shares “If I Die Tomorrow” off second album of 2022
Today, Jack White released "If I Die Tomorrow," the third single off his forthcoming album Entering Heaven Alive, which will be his second album of 2022, following the April release of Fear Of The Dawn.
"If I Die Tomorrow," like "Love Is Selfish," shows off Jack White's acoustic side, in contrast with the heavily-distorted sound of Fear Of The Dawn and the chugging blues of Entering Heaven Alive's second single "Queen of the Bees." It comes with a Brantley Gutierrez-directed video that's as cinematic as the lyrics. Check it out below.
Jack White -- 2022 Tour Dates
June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ****
June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre ††††
June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center ††††
June 12 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater††††
June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo @
June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo +
June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium @
July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live +
July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee <
July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall <
July 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin <<<
July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant @@
July 08 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival*
July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *
July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne @@
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall ++
July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle ++
July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National << July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>
July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>
July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>
July 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival*
August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ^^
August 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom^^^^
August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena ^^^^
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^
August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #
August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark ††
August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena §§§§
August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion §§§§
August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§
August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater ####
August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ####
August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ####
September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond*
September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown*
October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival*
October 7-8 – Guadalajara, MX – Tecate Coordenada*
October 14 – Buenos Aires, AR – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires*
October 16 – Santiago, CL – Primavera Sound Santiago*
* Festival Performance
w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)
**** The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)
†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-12)
^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)
††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)
§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)
#### Glove (August 27-29)
w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)
@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)
+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)
< SONS (July 2, 4)
<<< Doctor Victor (July 5)
@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)
++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)
<< Equal Idiots (July 16) >> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)