Jack White shares “Taking Me Back,” first new solo single in four years

Jack White is back with his first solo material in four years. "Taking Me Back" is a slab of bashing, high octane rock and features Jack on all instruments. He's also released an alternate, lower octane version of the song, titled "Taking Me Back (Gently)," and you can check out both below.

"Taking Me Back" soundtracks the new trailer to upcoming video game Call of Duty: Vanguard. and you can watch that below as well.

This week The White Stripes' White Blood Cells is getting reissued for its 20th anniversary and you can preorder it in the BV shop.