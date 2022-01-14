Jack White shares video for understated new single “Love Is Selfish”

Jack White has two new albums out this year, and he's just shared "Love is Selfish," which is from the second of those, Entering Heaven Alive (due July 22 via Third Man).

Where Jack's last single, "Taking Me Back" (from Fear of the Dawn, out 4/8 and available for pre-order) was maximalist rock, "Love is Selfish" is pretty and understated, mostly just Jack and an acoustic guitar. You can watch the video, which Jack directed, below.

You can preorder Fear of the Dawn, and pick up White Stripes albums on vinyl, in the BV shop.

Jack will be on tour this spring, including a Brooklyn stop at Barclays Center on April 21 and two L.A. shows at YouTube Theatre on May 31 and June 1.