Jack White & Third Man auctioning White Stripes instruments, gear & more for charity

Jack White and Third Man Records are holding a "Garage Sale" -- an online auction featuring guitars, amplifiers, pedals, personal items, stage equipment and other one-of-a-kind stuff from the label's archives and White's personal collection.

Items include: a few of the many drum sets used in The White Stripes' “Hardest Button To Button” video, stage monitors and pedalboards used by the band on tour, as well as clothing used in video shoots, turntables, furniture, "curios" and lots more. All items come directly from Third Man with e a certificate of authenticity. You can check out everything that's up for bid here.

The auction will take place via Online Nashville Auctions from Wednesday, August 26 at 10 AM ET to Sunday, August 30 at 10 PM ET. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit the John Peel Centre, Gideon's Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center.