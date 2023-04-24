Jacqueline Novak taking “Get On your Knees” on “final” tour, NYC live special taping included

Jacqueline Novak is bringing her show "Get On Your Knees" on what she says is its final tour. Here's a synopsis:

Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s GET ON YOUR KNEES is the most high-brow show about blow jobs you’ll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that’s part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Ira Glass calls it a “nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Really funny and just really like nothing else.”

The shows run through May and into June, wrapping up with a live special taping at Town Hall on Friday, June 9, with 7 PM and 10 PM shows. The 7 PM show is sold out, but tickets for 10 PM are still available.

After she finishes the "Get On Your Knees" shows, Jacqueline appears at Port Townsend, WA's THING Festival in August. See all dates below.

JACQUELINE NOVAK: 2023 TOUR

May 05 Toronto, ON 8:00PM The Royal

May 06 Toronto, ON 8:00PM The Royal

May 08 Minneapolis, MN 7:00 PM The Parkway Theater

May 11 Philadelphia, PA 7:00 PM World Cafe Live

May 23 Nashville, TN 7:00 PM City Winery Nashville

May 24 Atlanta, GA 7:00 PM Terminal West

May 25 Washington, DC 7:00 PM Howard Theatre

May 26 Asheville, NC 7:00 PM The Orange Peel

May 30 Seattle, WA 7:00 PM The Crocodile

May 31 Los Angeles, CA 8:00PM Largo at the Coronet

Jun 01 Los Angeles, CA 8:00PM Largo at the Coronet

Jun 04 San Diego, CA 7:30 PM Casbah

Jun 05 San Diego, CA 7:30 PM Casbah

Jun 09 New York, NY 7:00 PM Town Hall – LIVE SPECIAL TAPING!

Jun 09 New York, NY 10:00 PM Town Hall – LIVE SPECIAL TAPING!

Aug 27 Port Townsend, WA THING Festival