Jacqueline Novak taking “Get On your Knees” on “final” tour, NYC live special taping included
Jacqueline Novak is bringing her show "Get On Your Knees" on what she says is its final tour. Here's a synopsis:
Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s GET ON YOUR KNEES is the most high-brow show about blow jobs you’ll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that’s part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Ira Glass calls it a “nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Really funny and just really like nothing else.”
The shows run through May and into June, wrapping up with a live special taping at Town Hall on Friday, June 9, with 7 PM and 10 PM shows. The 7 PM show is sold out, but tickets for 10 PM are still available.
After she finishes the "Get On Your Knees" shows, Jacqueline appears at Port Townsend, WA's THING Festival in August. See all dates below.
JACQUELINE NOVAK: 2023 TOUR
May 05 Toronto, ON 8:00PM The Royal
May 06 Toronto, ON 8:00PM The Royal
May 08 Minneapolis, MN 7:00 PM The Parkway Theater
May 11 Philadelphia, PA 7:00 PM World Cafe Live
May 23 Nashville, TN 7:00 PM City Winery Nashville
May 24 Atlanta, GA 7:00 PM Terminal West
May 25 Washington, DC 7:00 PM Howard Theatre
May 26 Asheville, NC 7:00 PM The Orange Peel
May 30 Seattle, WA 7:00 PM The Crocodile
May 31 Los Angeles, CA 8:00PM Largo at the Coronet
Jun 01 Los Angeles, CA 8:00PM Largo at the Coronet
Jun 04 San Diego, CA 7:30 PM Casbah
Jun 05 San Diego, CA 7:30 PM Casbah
Jun 09 New York, NY 7:00 PM Town Hall – LIVE SPECIAL TAPING!
Jun 09 New York, NY 10:00 PM Town Hall – LIVE SPECIAL TAPING!
Aug 27 Port Townsend, WA THING Festival