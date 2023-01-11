Jad Fair and Samuel Locke Ward prep collab album ‘Happy Hearts’ (stream it)
Cult artist Jad Fair and Iowa City DIY artist and kindred spirit Samuel Locke Ward have collaborated on a new album, Happy Hearts. “In April of 2021 I contacted Jad about starting a pen pal band with me,' says Sam of how the album came to be. "He was in the midst of a project where he was recording 150 albums that year. He told me that he was currently too busy to record with me but to write him back in a couple months and ask again. I did just that and Jad agreed to record with me. He said he had time to do one song a week. And so it was that I began recording one song a week every week with Jad Fair which is a schedule we have kept up to this day.“
Happy Hearts is packed with poppy, fuzzy, joyous indie rock featuring Jad Fair's distinctive vocals and lyrics. It's a lot of fun. "Happy Hearts is a very positive album," says Jad. "It’s good to stay positive."
The album is officially out February 10 via Kill Rock Stars but you can check it out now via a video version featuring animations of every song. That premieres in this post -- watch and listen below.