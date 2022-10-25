Jadakiss names his top 5 rap groups of all time

Jadakiss recently named his "top five voices in rap," and now he's named his top five groups in hip hop. Appearing on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby podcast, he was asked by Jalen Rose to name them.

Letting out a "woo" as he thought about it, Jadakiss quickly rattled off the first four: NWA, Wu-Tang Clan, Run DMC, and EPMD. Then for #5, Jalen jokingly wonders might if it might be Jadakiss' own group, The LOX, but the rapper answers Mobb Deep, adding "may they rest in peace, Prodigy."

Watch video of that below.

Jadakiss also recently named his top five newer lyricists in rap.

