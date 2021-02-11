Jagjaguwar celebrating 25th anniversary w/ collab series ft. Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, Perfume Genius, more

Bloomington, IN independent label Jagjaguwar turns 25 this year and to celebrate they've announced a four-part collaboration series called Jag Quarterly.

The series is will feature artists both within and outside of the family the label has established over the past 25 years, including Sharon Van Etten, Lonnie Holley, Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, and many others.

The first installment of Jag Quarterly is titled Dilate Your Heart and will be out March 26. It features works written and read by Bloomington-based poet Ross Gay, set to previously unreleased works from Bon Iver, Mary Lattimore, Angel Bat Dawid, Gia Margaret, and Sam Gendel, as well as sleeve design by Bon Iver's art director Eric Timothy Carlson. You can listen to Ross Gay and Bon Iver's 14-minute "Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude," and check out the artwork, below.

Dilate Your Heart tracklist

Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude (with Bon Iver)

Burial (with Mary Lattimore)

To the Fig Tree on 9th & Christian (with Angel Bat Dawid)

Poem to My Child, If Ever You Shall Be (with Gia Margaret)

Sorrow is Not My Name (with Sam Gendel)