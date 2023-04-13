Jah Shaka, dub reggae / soundsystem culture icon, has died

Dub and reggae legend Jah Shaka has died. After tributes began appearing on social media, his family confirmed the news on Wednesday. No cause of death was given, and his precise age is not known.

Born in Jamaica, Jah Shaka immigrated to the UK in the late '50s, and rose up through the underground soundsystem culture in the early '70s. Also known as the Zulu Warrior, Jah Shaka developed a sizeable cult following by the end of the decade and his pioneering sound had a big impact on post-punk groups like The Slits and PiL.

"It’s a sad day today, as we say farewell to my friend Knocky, the Zulu warrior, Jah Shaka," wrote Mad Professor, while Portishead's Geoff Barrow wrote, "No cassette could hold his weight." Dubstep producer The Bug wrote, "A heroic figure who kept Dub alive, when few cared."

Rest easy, Jah Shaka.