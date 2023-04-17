Jai Paul making NYC debut NEXT WEEK

Fresh off his live debut at Coachella, Jai Paul has announced two NYC shows going down next week, and two more in London the week after, marking his first live shows in both cities. Tickets will be available exclusively via ballot -- register here. Registration closes on Wednesday, April 19, at 10pm for the NYC shows, and winners will be notified via email on April 24. Ticket purchases are limited to two per person.

The NYC shows happen on April 25 at Knockdown Center and April 26 at Brooklyn Steel. See all dates below.

Jai Paul -- 2023 Live Dates

Tues April 25th Knockdown Center - Queens, NY, USA

Wed April 26th Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY, USA

Tues May 9th HERE @ Outernet - London, UK

Wed May 10th HERE @ Outernet - London, UK