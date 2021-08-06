Jail Socks announce debut LP, share new song, touring w/ Homesafe & Arm’s Length

Charlotte, North Carolina emo band Jail Socks will follow up their early EPs/split with their debut full-length album, Coming Down, on September 3 via Counter Intuitive Records. The album was produced by I Am The Avalanche's Brett Romnes, and guitarist/vocalist Aidan Yoh says the band "started writing songs in a more collaborative way" for this one. "I think it's helped us grow into the band we truly want to be. It feels like have finally found our place and our sound."

The first single is "Peace of Mind," and you can really hear the progression they've made since their EPs on this one. It's a big-sounding, anthemic song that's equal parts emo, punk, and power pop, and it induces '90s/2000s nostalgia with a fresh, forward-thinking perspective. Listen below.

Jail Socks also announced that they'll head out on tour supporting Chicago pop punks Homesafe, with additional support from Arm's Length. That tour includes a NYC show on November 14 at Gold Sounds (tickets). All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Arm's Length, who released the very good Everything Nice EP this year, also have upcoming shows with nothing,nowhere and Meet Me @ The Altar, including NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on October 5 (tickets).

Tracklist

Caving In

Losing Everything

Spinning

Point Pleasant

Sick Weather

Pale Blue Light

No Ground

On the Run

More Than This

Peace of Mind

Coming Down

