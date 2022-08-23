Jaimie Branch, composer and jazz trumpeter, has died at 39

Boundary-pushing trumpeter and composer Jaimie Branch has died. She was 39. Her label shared the terrible news, writing:

At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Her family, friends and community are heart broken. jaimie was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and teacher; she touched countless numbers of people with her music and spirit, both of which are fearless, truthful and beautiful, and will live on in hearts and ears forever. jaimie’s family asks not just for your thoughts and prayers but also for your action. Show your love and support for your family and friends and anyone who may be in need — just like jaimie did for all of us.

Jaimie was born in Huntington, Long Island in 1983 and began playing the trumpet at age nine, after moving to Chicago suburb Wilmette. After attending the New England Conservatory of Music, she moved back to Chicago and began making a name for herself, both as a musician and as a sound engineer, collaborating with Tim Daisy, Ken Vandermark, Keefe Jackson, Jason Ajemian and more. Her mix of classical training and interest in not only jazz but hip hop, punk, electronic music and noise made her a unique and in-demand collaborator, having also played with Spoon, TV on the Radio, Never Enough Hope, Local H and Atlas Moth.

Jaimie, who moved to NYC in the mid-2010s, flourished and let her true creative spirit shine with solo project Fly or Die, as well as her duo Anteloper with Jason Nazary, and many other projects.

You've left us too soon, Jaimie. Rest in peace.