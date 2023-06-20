jaimie branch’s posthumous 3rd Fly or Die album out in August – hear “take over the world”

Posthumous jaimie branch album, Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war)), will be released on August 25 via International Anthem. It marks the third and final album with Fly Or Die, and released to honor the one-year anniversary of her passing. The album was recorded in April 2022 with Fly Or Die bandmates Lester St. Louis (cello), Jason Ajemian (bass), and Chad Taylor (drums). Check out the tracklist and artwork below.

The band reflects:

jaimie never had small ideas. She always thought big. The minute you told her she couldn’t do something, or that something would be too difficult to accomplish, the more determined and focused she became. And this album is big. Far bigger and more demanding — for us, and for you — than any other Fly or Die record. For this, jaimie wanted to play with longer forms, more modulations, more noise, more singing, and as always, grooves and melodies. She was a dynamic melodicist. jaimie wanted this album to be lush, grand and full of life, just as she was. Every time we take a listen, we feel the deep imprint of her all over the music, and we see all of us making it together.

The first single from Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war)) is "take over the world." You can watch the video, directed by Emmy winner and former Bear in Heaven frontman Jon Philpot, below.

jaimie branch, Fly Or Die loading...

Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))

aurora rising

borealis dancing

burning grey

the mountain

baba louie

bolinko bass

and kuma walks

take over the world

world war ((reprise))