Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters) preps new LP ft Kylie, Iggy and more, shares “Too Much Music”

We are in a disco renaissance -- just ask Beyonce, Kylie, or Roisin Murphy -- and former Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears is here to throw his hat in the ring, announcing new album Last Man Dancing. He calls it “my ultimate house party," continuing, "Presented in two distinct halves, it chronicles a night’s journey from sing-along dance anthems into the deeper, darker corners of my living room. Electro-pop, tech-house, poppers-fueled disco, it’s MY afters and YOU just got the address. We can be as loud and late as we want… and while not everyone might make it to the end, it’s the last ones dancing who are rewarded with the most magical moments of the evening.”

The album features contributions from Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia, Le Chev, and Amber Martin, with cameos from Jane Fonda and Iggy Pop. Among the production collaborators are Boys Noize (Kelis, Skrillex), Ryland Blackington (Cobra Starship) and Vaughn Oliver (Latto’s "Big Energy"). The first single from the album is opener "Too Much Music," a pure disco dancefloor filler in the mode of Vickie Sue Robinson's "Turn the Beat Around" and finds Shears' ability to conjure Barry Gibb still in full force. You can watch the video below.

Last Man Dancing is out June 2 via Mute. He's got a few UK dates to celebrate the release lined up and those are listed below.

LAST MAN DANCING

1. ‘Too Much Music’

2. ‘Do The Television’

3. ‘Voices’ (ft. Kylie Minogue)

4. ‘I Used To Be In Love’

5. ‘Really Big Deal’

6. ‘Last Man Dancing’

7. ‘8 Ball’ (ft. Le Chev)

8. ‘Devil Came Down The Dancefloor’ (ft. Amber Martin)

9. ‘Mess Of Me’

10. ‘Doses’ (ft. Big Freedia)

11. ‘Radio Eyes’

12. ‘Diamonds Don’t Burn’

JAKE SHEARS - 2023 TOUR DATES

30.05.23 || Glasgow || SWG3 Warehouse

01.06.23 || Brighton || Concorde 2

02.06.23 || London || Village Underground

04.06.23 || London || Mighty Hoopla