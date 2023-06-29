Jalen Ngonda announces debut album for Daptone & tour, shares ‘Come Around and Love Me’ title track

London-via-DC soul singer Jalen Ngonda has announced that he'll follow his 2018 Talking About Mary EP and a string of singles with his debut album, Come Around and Love Me, on September 8 via Daptone Records (pre-order). Jalen wrote and recorded the album with the help of Mike Buckley and Vincent Chiarito, who are both members of Charles Bradley's Extraordinaires. "I love music from the 20th century— I listen to it all the time, but I’m in this world and the 21st century," Jalen says. "To a stranger, I’d describe my music as modern soul and R&B, while trying to fit in the Beach Boys and the Beatles somewhere in between."

Come Around and Love Me features recent singles “What A Difference She Made,” “Just Like You Used To,” and “If You Don’t Want My Love," as well as the just-released title track, which opens the album and which Jalen says is "about taking a chance in spite of the surrounding doubts." All of the singles he's released so far give an authentic, refreshing update to '70s-style soul, and this new song is no different. Watch the video for the title track and stream the three previous singles below.

Jalen has also announced a North American September/October tour, followed by some Europe/UK dates in November, and tickets for all dates are on sale now.

NYC gets a stop on September 16 at Racket. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Come Around and Love Me

2. If You Don’t Want My Love

3. Lost

4. That’s All I Wanted From You

5. Please Show Me

6. Just Like You Used To

7. What A Difference She Made

8. Give Me Another Day

9. So Glad I Found You

10. It Takes A Fool

11. Rapture

Jalen Ngonda -- 2023 Tour Dates

09/05 - Asheville, NC @ Grey /Eagle

09/06 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

09/07 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

09/08 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

09/11 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

09/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

09/14 - Baltimore, MD @ 8x10

09/15 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/16 - New York, NY @ Racket

09/18 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

09/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/21 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

09/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

09/27 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/28 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

09/30 - Ft. Collins, CO @ The Armory

10/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

10/03 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic

10/05 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

10/06 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/07 - Portland, OR @ The Jack London Revue

10/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/10 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

10/11 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

10/15 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit

10/18 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Arts Collective

10/19 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage Control Room

10/20 - Houston, TX @ Axlerad

10/22 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

﻿11/01 - Glasgow, SCT @ King Tut’s

11/02 - Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy's

11/04 - Birmingham, UK @ O Institutes

11/06 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

11/07 - London, UK @ Jazz Cafe

11/08 - Rotterdam, NL @ Bird

11/09 - Paris, FR @ Cafe De La Danse