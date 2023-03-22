Jam City announces new album ft. Empress Of, Wet, Show Me The Body & more, shares “Times Square”

Longtime UK producer Jam City has announced new album, Jam City Presents EFM, due June 1 via Earthly Sounds (pre-order). It's his first LP since 2020's Pillowland. Jam City (aka Jack Latham) wrote the new album as an intentional return to the club sound, as he explains:

When I first started writing this record, in my head, I was 18, back in the Liquid & Envy in my hometown of Redhill on a Saturday Night. Fuck London, I’d only been a few times for school trips anyway. This was where it was at. Walking through the doors to Photek’s ‘Mine to Give,’ it felt like you’d walked into Studio 54 or something. There’s a mural of the Manhattan skyline preposterously splashed over the bar, neon everywhere and the floors are sticky with cheap champagne. Shivering in the rain soaked car park, a group of girls from my school share a lighter with the local bikers in their leathers; Harley, Honda, Yamaha…

In addition to the album announcement, Jam City shared new single "Times Square" today, featuring vocalist Aidan (who appears on many songs on Jam City Presents EFM). "Times Square" is a disco-meets-chillwave house bop drawing on an Omar S sample flip. It follows the recent release of "Redd St. Turbulence," which features Show Me The Body's Julian Cashwan-Pratt, and also appears on the album. Jam City Presents EFM also includes features by Empress Of, Clara La San, and Wet. Check out the full tracklist and artwork and listen to "Times Square" below.

Jam City Presents EFM Tracklist

1. Touch Me (ft. Aidan & Clara La San)

2. Times Square (ft. Aidan)

3. Do It (ft. Aidan)

4. Wild n Sweet (ft. Empress Of)

5. Reface (ft. Aidan)

6. LLTB (ft. Wet)

7. Tears at Midnight

8. Be Mine (ft. Aidan)

9. Redd St Turbulence

10. Magnetic