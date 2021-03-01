James announce new album ‘All the Colours of You,’ share title track

Veteran UK band James, who have been together nearly 40 years (and are best known in the US for their 1993 hit, "Laid"), have announced their 16th album, which is titled All the Colours of You and will be out June 4 via Caroline International. For this one they worked with producer Jacknife Lee (U2, The Killers, Taylor Swift), recording before and during the pandemic.

All the Colours of You's title track is the album's first single, a widescreen blast of vivid pop whose lyrics were definitely written since coronavirus hit. Frontman Tim Booth describes it as "A polaroid of Covid lockdown during a civil rights revolution in America. The Proud Boys and other white terror organisations are an updated version of the Klan. ‘Your white robes showing through’ I wrote the ‘coup coup coup coup’ lyric six months before the coup attempt.”

You can listen to "All the Colours of You," and check out the album artwork and tracklist, below.

Tracklist:

1. ZERO

2. All The Colours Of You

3. Recover

4. Beautiful Beaches

5. Wherever It Takes Us

6. Hush

7. Miss America

8. Getting Myself Into

9. Magic Bus

10. Isabella

11. XYST