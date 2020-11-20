James Blake announces covers EP, shares “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”

James Blake appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to do a bare-bones, piano-and-vocal cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" (made famous by Roberta Flack), and he also released a studio version and announced that it will appear on his new Covers EP, due December 11 via Polydor. The EP also features his take on Frank Ocean's "Godspeed." Full tracklist has not been revealed but he's been doing a lot of covers this year.

"One of the things keeping me going mentally throughout lockdown has been the requests from fans for different covers and performing them on Instagram. It’s been a joy to discover new music and new ways of playing songs I’ve already heard," James says. "I might even throw in a surprise that no one has heard me play on socials before. I’m excited to share it with people."

Listen to the studio version of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and watch Fallon version below.

James just released the Before EP in October.