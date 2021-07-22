James Blake announces new album & tour, shares new song (BV presale for Radio City)

James Blake will follow his recent covers EP with a proper new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, due September 10 via UMG (pre-order). The first single is "Say What You Will," and its video stars Finneas, brother/collaborator of Billie Eilish (who he covers on that covers EP). It's a somber, understated song, and you can listen and watch the video below. "The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing," James says. "Comparison really is the thief of joy." The album also features appearances by SZA, JID, Swavay, and Monica Martin. Full tracklist below too.

James recently announced that he'll perform with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at LA's Hollywood Bowl on 9/25 (tickets), and now he revealed that that show will be part of a much longer tour.

The newly-added dates include NYC's iconic Radio City Music Hall on October 9. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM with a BrooklynVegan presale starting beforehand. Stay tuned for the presale password and more info. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Famous Last Words

2. Life Is Not The Same

3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)

4. Funeral

5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)

6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine

7. Foot Forward

8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)

9. Say What You Will

10. Lost Angel Nights

11. Friends That Break Your Heart

12. If I’m Insecure

James Blake -- 2021 Tour Dates

Thursday, September 16, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sunday, September 19, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Greek Theatre

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Auditorium

Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 15, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

--

This post was updated to clarify that Finneas stars in the video for "Say What You Will," but does not appear on the song.