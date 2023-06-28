James Blake announces new LP & tour – watch “Big Hammer” video
James Blake has announced a new album, Playing Robots Into Heaven. It's his sixth studio LP, the follow-up to 2021's Friends That Break Your Heart, and it's due out September 8 via Republic Records. See the tracklist below.
The lead single is the electronic "Big Hammer," which features The Ragga Twins and is accompanied by a music video directed by Oscar Hudson. Watch that below.
James has also announced a fall tour, with European and UK dates in September followed by North American shows in October. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Knockdown Center on October 5. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale beginning today (6/28) at noon.
JAMES BLAKE - PLAYING ROBOTS INTO HEAVEN TRACKLIST
Asking To Break
Loading
Tell Me
Fall Back
He’s Been Wonderful
Big Hammer
I Want You To Know
Night Sky
Fire The Editor
If You Can Hear Me
Playing Robots Into Heaven
JAMES BLAKE: 2023 TOUR
Sep 18 Milan, Italy Fabrique
Sep 21 Brussels, Belgium Forest National Club
Sep 22 Paris, France L'Olympia
Sep 24 Berlin, Germany UFO im Velodrom
Sep 26 Tilburg, Netherlands 013
Sep 28 London, UK Alexandra Palace
Oct 3 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy
Oct 5 Queens, NY Knockdown Center
Oct 9 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct 10 Montreal, QC, Canada L’Olympia
Oct 12 Toronto, ON, Canada Rebel
Oct 14 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
Oct 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Theater
Oct 19 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery
See pictures from James' recent NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium below.