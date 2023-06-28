James Blake announces new LP & tour – watch “Big Hammer” video

James Blake has announced a new album, Playing Robots Into Heaven. It's his sixth studio LP, the follow-up to 2021's Friends That Break Your Heart, and it's due out September 8 via Republic Records. See the tracklist below.

The lead single is the electronic "Big Hammer," which features The Ragga Twins and is accompanied by a music video directed by Oscar Hudson. Watch that below.

James has also announced a fall tour, with European and UK dates in September followed by North American shows in October. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Knockdown Center on October 5. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale beginning today (6/28) at noon.

JAMES BLAKE - PLAYING ROBOTS INTO HEAVEN TRACKLIST

Asking To Break

Loading

Tell Me

Fall Back

He’s Been Wonderful

Big Hammer

I Want You To Know

Night Sky

Fire The Editor

If You Can Hear Me

Playing Robots Into Heaven

JAMES BLAKE: 2023 TOUR

Sep 18 Milan, Italy Fabrique

Sep 21 Brussels, Belgium Forest National Club

Sep 22 Paris, France L'Olympia

Sep 24 Berlin, Germany UFO im Velodrom

Sep 26 Tilburg, Netherlands 013

Sep 28 London, UK Alexandra Palace

Oct 3 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Oct 5 Queens, NY Knockdown Center

Oct 9 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 10 Montreal, QC, Canada L’Olympia

Oct 12 Toronto, ON, Canada Rebel

Oct 14 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

Oct 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Theater

Oct 19 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery

See pictures from James' recent NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium below.