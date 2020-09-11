James Blake officially releases Frank Ocean cover & new music video

James Blake has been doing a lot of covers lately (on livestreams during the pandemic and at solo piano shows before that), and now he's officially released a studio recording and music video for one of them, Frank Ocean's "Godspeed." Unlike, say, the drastically reworked Feist cover that he won a lot of people over with early on, this one is pretty straightforward and faithful to the original, but it's cool to hear James sing it and he does a great job with it. Listen and watch the Ryder Ripps-directed video below.

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.