James Blake releases new EP, doing Boiler Room livestream

James Blake followed his two 2020 singles "Are You Even Real?" and "You're Too Precious" with a new four-song EP, Before. He told BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac that he wanted to finally release dance music that featured his own voice, and he very much pulls that off on these four songs. Each one has its own video, and you can check them all out below.

James will also do his first Boiler Room DJ set in seven years on Friday (10/16) at 5 PM ET. It'll stream on Boiler Room's website, James' website, and YouTube. RSVP here.

--

Lastly, James is part of some new Cadillac ad: