James Chance dealing with “health issues and the COVID situation”; GoFundMe launched

No wave legend James Chance and his longtime partner Judy Taylor "have both been severely affected by personal health issues and the COVID situation," and James' family have launched a GoFundMe to help out with medical and living expenses. "Any funds beyond their immediate needs will go into a retirement fund for James," they add. The GoFundMe reads in full:

This campaign is to benefit James Chance and his longtime partner Judy Taylor. James is known as a musician, saxophonist, singer, songwriter, and one of the leaders of the Funk / /Punk / Jazz / No Wave movements that began in the late 1970s in downtown New York City, with his groundbreaking groups The Contortions and James White and the Blacks.

James and Judy currently live in New York and have both been severely affected by personal health issues and the COVID situation. James had to cut short his European tour last year due to a sudden health crisis, and Judy suffers from a long term debilitating illness that keeps her confined to home. The family has hopes that James will recover, however there is scarce employment for musicians during this time of pandemic.

In October of last year, James' father Donald Siegfried who had been James' lifeline of support during his health crisis, died rather suddenly, and his mother, Jean Siegfried, had to be relocated to a memory care facility, leaving little in the way of family funds to continue support to James and Judy.

Any donations you are able to give at this time will be going directly to cover the cost of James and Judy's medical and living expenses, and any funds beyond their immediate needs will go into a retirement fund for James.

James and Judy and the Siegfried family will be very grateful for any amount that you can contribute, as the funds will lift a burden from the Siegfried family as we are all concerned over James and Judy's welfare.