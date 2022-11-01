James Hetfield was Eddie Munson from ‘Stranger Things’ for Halloween

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" re-entered the charts this year after a scene in Stranger Things where metalhead character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) shredded along to the classic song. Metallica said they were "beyond psyched" to have the song in the show and "totally blown away" by the scene, and their fandom continues: James Hetfield dressed up as Eddie Munson for Halloween. It should come as no surprise that he pulled it off because, as many people in Metallica's Instagram comments have pointed out, he basically just had to look like '80s James Hetfield.