James McMurtry touring in support of new album ‘The Horses and the Hounds’

Americana vet James McMurtry released The Horses and the Hounds, his first studio album in seven years and first for New Est Records, back in August. “There’s a definite Los Angeles vibe to this record," James says. "The ghost of Warren Zevon seems to be stomping around among the guitar tracks. Don’t know how he got there. He never signed on for work for hire." Like Zevon, McMurtry is a great storyteller/songwriter, and The Horses and the Hounds is full of rich character detail and memorable choruses. You can listen to the album below.

McMurtry will be on tour starting in January 14 at Florida's 30A Songwriters Festival, and he stops in NYC for a show at Brooklyn Made on January 26. All tour dates are listed below.

James McMurtry - 2022 Tour Dates

14 Jan 2022 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL South Walton, FL

15 Jan 2022 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL South Walton, FL

16 Jan 2022 Skipper's Smokehouse Tampa, FL

16 Jan 2022 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL South Walton, FL

17 Jan 2022 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL South Walton, FL

18 Jan 2022 The Social Orlando, FL

19 Jan 2022 Intuition Ale Works Jacksonville , FL

20 Jan 2022 The Pour House Charleston, SC

21 Jan 2022 40 Watt Club Athens, GA

22 Jan 2022 Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC

23 Jan 2022 The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC

25 Jan 2022 World Cafe Live Downstairs Philadelphia, PA

26 Jan 2022 Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY

27 Jan 2022 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA

28 Jan 2022 Portland House of Music & Events Portland, ME

29 Jan 2022 Lark Hall Albany, NY

30 Jan 2022 Daryl's House Pawling, NY

01 Feb 2022 Skully's Music Diner Columbus, OH

02 Feb 2022 The Ark Ann Arbor, MI

03 Feb 2022 SPACE Evanston, IL

04 Feb 2022 Shank Hall Milwaukee, WI

05 Feb 2022 Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL

06 Feb 2022 Off Broadway Nightclub St. Louis, MO

09 Apr 2022 Red Clay Music Foundry Duluth, GA

13 Apr 2022 Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA

14 Apr 2022 Carrboro ArtsCenter Carrboro, NC

15 Apr 2022 Robin Hixon Theater Norfolk, VA

16 Apr 2022 Birchmere Alexandria, VA

18 Apr 2022 Avalon Theatre Easton, MD

19 Apr 2022 Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA

20 Apr 2022 Music Box Supper Club Cleveland, OH

21 Apr 2022 20th Century Theatre Cincinnati, OH

22 Apr 2022 Old Town School Of Folk Music Chicago, IL

24 Apr 2022 City Winery Nashville Nashville, TN