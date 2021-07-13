James Murphy says LCD Soundsystem are on “full hiatus” (listen to WTF podcast interview)

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy is Marc Maron's guest on this week's WTF podcast. As usual, their conversation takes many divergences but hits on Murphy's upbringing, the "the personal and global tragedies" that led to the formation of the LCD Soundsystem, the David Bowie collaboration that almost happened, and lots more. Maron admitted to having never listened to LCD until the prep work for this interview, and told Murphy he was relieved the band were not more prolific than they were -- “That makes my job easier, it’s like, ‘There’s only four records?’”

As to what's next for the band, Murphy told Maron that LCD are on “full hiatus,” and have no firm plans for new shows or music. “I don’t want to go out without new music,” Murphy said. You can listen to the whole WTF interview below.

LCD Soundsystem did recently announce that they are reissuing their The Long Goodbye live album box set, which documents their 2011 "farewell" show at NYC's Madison Square Garden, on vinyl.