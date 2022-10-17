James Yorkston & Nina Persson (The Cardigans) prep collab album, share “Hold Out For Love”

James Yorkston and The Cardigans' Nina Persson have teamed up with The Second Hand Orchestra for new album The Great White Sea Eagle that will be out January 13 via Domino. It's the follow-up to Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra's 2021 album The Wide, Wide River.

“Everyone who was playing in The Second Hand Orchestra, in their own way they are all unique and colourful players," James says of the album's recording. "There was no-one there who didn’t know what to do. I would bring them the songs, we would start one - I would play it, and second time round people would start singing and playing, and by the time we had done it three or four times we would hit record and we would be ready to go. And the thing that they all had was the ability to give each other space and to come up with their parts based on what other people were playing naturally was a very quick process, and they were all so open, nobody was egotistical. Everything was just happy. I love the wildness in it.”

The first song released from the album is the very pretty, "Hold Out for Love," and you can listen to that -- and watch a live-in-studio video -- below.

James, Nina and the Second Hand Orchestra will be touring the UK in early 2023. Those dates are listed below.

james-yorkston-nina-persson-great-white-sea-eagle loading...

The Great White Sea Eagle Tracklist:

1. Sam And Jeanie McGreagor

2. An Upturned Crab

3. Keeping Up With The Grandchildren, Yeah

4. The Heavy Lyric Police

5. A Sweetness In You

6. A Forestful Of Rogues

7. Peter Paulo Van Der Heyden

8. Mary

9. Hold Out For Love

10. The Harmony

11. The Great White Sea Eagle

12. A Hollow Skeleton Lifts A Heavy Wing

James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand Orchestra Tour Dates

November 9 – Gartmore Village Hall, Stirling *

November 11 – Beat Generator, Dundee *

December – 9 Claypath Delicatessen, Durham * (sold out)

December 10 – The Railway, Winchester *

December 11 – Florence Park Community Centre, Oxford *

December 12 – Kitchen Garden, Birmingham *

December 13 – The Smokehouse, Ipswich *

February 1 - The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

February 3 – Summerhall, Edinburgh

February 4 - Celtic Connections, Glasgow

February 5 - Future Yard, Birkenhead

February 6 - Jazz Café, London

February 7 – YES, Manchester

February 8 - The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

February 9 - Warwick Arts Centre, Warwick

February 10 – Louisiana, Bristol

February 11 - John Peel Centre, Stowmarket

February 12 - Komedia Theatre, Brighton

* = solo show