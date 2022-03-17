Jamie xx and Four Tet + Floating Points announce Forest Hills show (BV presale)
An amazing electronic bill will go down with Jamie xx and Four Tet + Floating Points co-headlining at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on September 23, with opening sets from Avalon Emerson and Omar S. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM, and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting March 24 at 10 AM. Check back that morning for the password.
This appears to be a one-off, but Four Tet and Floating Points also have another collab set at LA's stacked This Ain't No Picnic festival in August. Floating Points and Jamie xx also both play Coachella. The Forest Hills show is the same weekend Jamie xx plays Firefly.
Floating Points just released the great new single "Vocoder."
Jamie xx -- 2022 Tour Dates
April 17, Coachella, USA
April 24, Coachella, USA
May 28, Core Festival, Belgium
June 3, Primavera Sound, Spain
June 10, Best Kept Secret Festival, Netherlands
June 11, Parklife Festival, UK
June 12, Melt! Festival, Germany
June 25, La Prima Estate, Italy
June 30, Garorock, France
July 2, Rock Werchter, Belgium
July 14, Gurtenfestival, Switzerland
July 15, Positivus Festival, Latvia
July 16, Super Bock Super Rock, Portugal
July 23, Les Nuits Secrètes, France
August 12, Way Out West, Sweden
August 20, Otherlands Music & Arts Festival, United Kingdom
August 26, Lost Village Festival, United Kingdom
August 27, Rock en Seine, France
September 3, Forwards, United Kingdom
September 22-25, Firefly Music Festival, USA
September 23, Forest Hills Stadium, USA w/ Four Tet + Floating Points
November 4, C2C, Italy
Four Tet -- 2022 Tour Dates
28 May Bakersfield, CA Lightning In A Bottle
3 Jun London, UK Junction 2
4 Jun Copenhagen, Denmark Distortion
10 Jun Glendalough, Ireland Beyond The Pale
11 Jun Manchester, UK Parklife Festival
1 Jul Torino, Italy Kappa Futur Festival
7 Jul Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival
9 Jul Bilbao, Spain BBK Live
13 Aug London, UK Finsbury Park
19 Aug Biddinghuizen, Netherlands Lowlands Festival
28 Aug Los Angeles, CA This Ain't No Picnic*
23 Sep Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium*
* - Four Tet + Floating Points set