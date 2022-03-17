Jamie xx and Four Tet + Floating Points announce Forest Hills show (BV presale)

An amazing electronic bill will go down with Jamie xx and Four Tet + Floating Points co-headlining at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on September 23, with opening sets from Avalon Emerson and Omar S. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM, and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting March 24 at 10 AM. Check back that morning for the password.

This appears to be a one-off, but Four Tet and Floating Points also have another collab set at LA's stacked This Ain't No Picnic festival in August. Floating Points and Jamie xx also both play Coachella. The Forest Hills show is the same weekend Jamie xx plays Firefly.

Floating Points just released the great new single "Vocoder."

Jamie xx -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 17, Coachella, USA

April 24, Coachella, USA

May 28, Core Festival, Belgium

June 3, Primavera Sound, Spain

June 10, Best Kept Secret Festival, Netherlands

June 11, Parklife Festival, UK

June 12, Melt! Festival, Germany

June 25, La Prima Estate, Italy

June 30, Garorock, France

July 2, Rock Werchter, Belgium

July 14, Gurtenfestival, Switzerland

July 15, Positivus Festival, Latvia

July 16, Super Bock Super Rock, Portugal

July 23, Les Nuits Secrètes, France

August 12, Way Out West, Sweden

August 20, Otherlands Music & Arts Festival, United Kingdom

August 26, Lost Village Festival, United Kingdom

August 27, Rock en Seine, France

September 3, Forwards, United Kingdom

September 22-25, Firefly Music Festival, USA

September 23, Forest Hills Stadium, USA w/ Four Tet + Floating Points

November 4, C2C, Italy

Four Tet -- 2022 Tour Dates

28 May Bakersfield, CA Lightning In A Bottle

3 Jun London, UK Junction 2

4 Jun Copenhagen, Denmark Distortion

10 Jun Glendalough, Ireland Beyond The Pale

11 Jun Manchester, UK Parklife Festival

1 Jul Torino, Italy Kappa Futur Festival

7 Jul Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival

9 Jul Bilbao, Spain BBK Live

13 Aug London, UK Finsbury Park

19 Aug Biddinghuizen, Netherlands Lowlands Festival

28 Aug Los Angeles, CA This Ain't No Picnic*

23 Sep Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium*

* - Four Tet + Floating Points set